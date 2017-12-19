Cassper set them goals and broke records with #FillUpFNBStadium

If there was ever a moment to be a proud South African this year, December 2 was definitely it. Rapper Cassper Nyovest, aka Abuti Fill Up, aka Mufasa, broke multiple records and etched his name in the history books with his concert.

Mzansi and Africa couldn't help but applaud the young man who proved that faith and hard work brings even the biggest of dreams to life. The road to #FillUpFNBStadium was well-documented and wasn't easy at all.

The rapper struggled with sponsors until the eleventh hour and was even willing to sell some of his most prized possessions. Physically, Cassper set a goal to lose ten kgs and as we have seen, what Mufasa puts his minds to, Mufasa achieves.

He looked amazing and pulled off an incredible concert. Even though he technically didn't reach his intended target of 75,000, Cassper's 68,000 attendance still puts him in a class of his own.

He is the first South African hip-hop artist to pull such a huge crowd and reportedly made it to the top five on the list of the most attended concerts in SA since 2011.

Here are some of the reasons Cassper Nyovest can now happily rap about being a living legend at age 26!

The performances were EPIC!