Deciphering the rise of Skolopad

By then the star had already announced her plans to launch a music career and shared a stage with Rebecca Malope, Dr Malinga and Doc Shebeleza at Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s “homecoming” party.

Away from the spotlight, she opened up to TshisaLIVE about her alleged rape and how she had several difficulties on her road to 'stardom.'

She was the talk of the town, but as her fame rose her work became more demanding, resulting in a nervous breakdown in August.

Opening up about her struggles to balance her two careers‚ Skolopad told a fan on social media that she felt dead inside.

“I’m dead inside and tired of acting as if I’m okay. Sometimes I don’t even have that. I did what I had to do to be where I am today (and) I can’t anymore. I need my normal life back."

Her closest friends and fans did all they could to help, her but it was the encouragement of her 16-year-old daughter and a feud with dancer Zodwa Wabantu that saw the star launch a surprise comeback.

After Zodwa refused to take a picture with Skolopad at the Feather Awards Nomination party in Johannesburg, the pair were embroiled in a spicy tit-for-tat.

It culminated in Zodwa telling Skolopad to leave her alone and accussed her of being an attention seeker. Skolopad responded by claiming that Zodwa wished she was a singer like her and said Zodwa had only become popular because she followed Afrotainment boss DJ Tira around "like a trailer".

The year ended with Skolopad making one final statement about her feud with Zodwa, showing up to The Feather Awards in Johannesburg dressed in a boerewors outfit.

"I wore it to show that I do not like beef (feuds). Wors is easy to braai and I have my charcoal to braai after this," she said.