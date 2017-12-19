Twitter shook after The Queen's Linda got shot during her wedding
What was meant to be a joyous occasion on The Queen turned into a tragedy when Shaka's new wife was shot during a gun war between the Khoza's and the Mabuza's.
The territorial war between Harriet Khoza and Diamond Mabuza, came to a head after Diamond attended the wedding to avenge his brother's death at the hand of the Khoza family. Things escalated quickly and Shaka's new bride, Linda was caught in the cross fire.
Twitter could not handle the rollercoaster of emotions and expressed themselves through a string of memes:
The way I'm still shook... 💔 Like #TheQueenMzansi guuuys! No, hey... My feelings are misplaced af! pic.twitter.com/MPxfZgZ7mK— brown skin. 👑 (@_Mosankie) December 19, 2017
#TheQueenmzansi I don't like what has happened to Linda pic.twitter.com/ZeSQBGm56b— SA_Teen (@BB_BRQ) December 19, 2017
Kanti unjani uDiamond guys.. #TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/xgZyuEVWy8— Londiwe Buthelezi (@AintNoRoleModel) December 19, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi— IG: mosesmhatu (@Moses_5000) December 19, 2017
Kyk van die naai, look now she dead, got shot,
MARA YENA AYA KWINI?! AYA KWINI MAHN?! pic.twitter.com/hHhNcrk3Zn
Stayed up till 2a.m catching up on #TheQueenMzansi #TheQueenMzansi2 So proud of Linda. Proving that u got ur man's back no matter wat... that's love right there pic.twitter.com/qMYIRDef8X— Nthabi🌼 (@Ntha_BeeXoXo) December 19, 2017
#TheQueenMzansi— zakhele zungu (@zungu_zakhele) December 19, 2017
Pure Story Telling....Linda Died beforw she was actually shot!!! 🤗 pic.twitter.com/dVhbZ6RN7D
Lets take an Ad break frm #ANC54 , How Did the Cake on #TheQueenMzansi Survive the Gunshooting? Ku dlalwa ngathi! pic.twitter.com/QtYHBtk1ZN— Its Bridy (@Haibrid_Deejay) December 19, 2017
The Khoza mansion is cursed, they should have known better than to host the wedding there.— KXNG Ish (@RealMRMILE) December 19, 2017
Bona byanong 😡#TheQueenMzansi pic.twitter.com/iaGY2usHGS
