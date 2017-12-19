TshisaLIVE

Twitter shook after The Queen's Linda got shot during her wedding

19 December 2017 - 10:12 By TshisaLIVE
Shaka and Linda's wedding day on The Queen had a tragic ending.
Image: Via Twitter/Mzansi Magic

What was meant to be a joyous occasion on The Queen turned into a tragedy when Shaka's new wife was shot during a gun war between the Khoza's and the Mabuza's. 

The territorial war between Harriet Khoza and Diamond Mabuza, came to a head after Diamond attended the wedding to  avenge his brother's death at the hand of the Khoza family. Things escalated quickly and Shaka's new bride, Linda was caught in the cross fire.

Twitter could not handle the rollercoaster of emotions and expressed themselves through a string of memes: 

