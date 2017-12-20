Khanya's spicy message to haters is classic
20 December 2017 - 11:11
Actress Khanya Mkangisa evidently has no time or patience for haters.
And, just in case you doubted that, she's here to cement her stance.
Khanya who is currently living her best life in Mauritius shared the sauciest pictures of her in a bikini.
Even though Khanya looks absolutely smoking-hot, there will always be a few naysayers.
But that's okay, because Khanya is ready with a classic response to those haters.
This picture says a thousand words!
Now that the message has been delivered loud and clear, here's Khanya serving all kinds of sauce on the beach.
