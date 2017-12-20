TshisaLIVE

Khanya's spicy message to haters is classic

20 December 2017 - 11:11 By TshisaLIVE
Khanya Mkangisa has a stinging clapback for her haters.
Khanya Mkangisa has a stinging clapback for her haters.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Khanya Mkangisa evidently has no time or patience for haters. 

And, just in case you doubted that, she's here to cement her stance. 

Khanya who is currently living her best life in Mauritius shared the sauciest pictures of her in a bikini. 

Even though Khanya looks absolutely smoking-hot, there will always be a few naysayers. 

But that's okay, because Khanya is ready with a classic response to those haters. 

This picture says a thousand words! 

...and if they're hating, tell 'em kiss it! 😅

A post shared by K H A N Y A M K A N G I S A (@ilovekhanya) on

Now that the message has been delivered loud and clear, here's Khanya serving all kinds of sauce on the beach. 

🇲🇺📷: @riaaz420 #popbottlesmauritius

A post shared by K H A N Y A M K A N G I S A (@ilovekhanya) on

Sunnies: Gucci at #SunglassHutSA

A post shared by K H A N Y A M K A N G I S A (@ilovekhanya) on

Nyan Nyan reminds tweeps how stressful dating is when you BROKE!

Last night's episode of Nyan Nyan painted a sad picture of the dating game especially if you're broke.  
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

WATCH: It's Dezemba & your Vosho is still failing? All you need is Zodwa!

There's no doubt that Zodwa Wabantu catapulted the Vosho to the dance move of 2016. Problem is, it's not as easy as it seems...
TshisaLIVE
5 hours ago

Gucci, baby! Kenny Kunene's little one is #DesignerLifeGoals

Mzansi was never ready for the arrival of "billionaire baby" Remo Mokgethwa Kunene. The son of businessman Kenny Kunene is only six-months-old and ...
TshisaLIVE
7 hours ago

2017: The year Minnie Dlamini became Mrs. Jones

Minnie announced her engagement in December 2016 and most of 2017 was filled with major wedding preparation.
TshisaLIVE
23 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Say what?! Mpho Maboi & Reneilwe Letsholonyane are secretly married TshisaLIVE
  2. The beef is still warm: 3 music feuds that left us shook in 2017 TshisaLIVE
  3. Twitter shook after The Queen's Linda got shot during her wedding TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter shook by DMF contestant's 'sabotage' tactics TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Zodwa challenges DJ Tira to dance off
New ANC top six announced #ANC54
X