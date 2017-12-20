TshisaLIVE

Nyan Nyan reminds tweeps how stressful dating is when you BROKE!

20 December 2017 - 10:52 By TshisaLIVE
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana gets to witness the most dramatic confrontations.
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana gets to witness the most dramatic confrontations.
Image: Via Twitter

Last night's episode of Nyan Nyan painted a sad picture of the dating game especially if you're broke.  

Fans got to meet William, who approached the show so he could find out if his girlfriend, Xoli, was faithful to him.

He explained that he smelt a rat ever since Xoli suggested they get a blesser "for financial reasons". 

As the show continued more cracks began to show in William and Xoli's relationship.

Xoli revealed that getting a blesser was a joke, but thought that William wasn't that "great" in bed. 

Twitter was gobsmacked: 

