Nyan Nyan reminds tweeps how stressful dating is when you BROKE!
Last night's episode of Nyan Nyan painted a sad picture of the dating game especially if you're broke.
Fans got to meet William, who approached the show so he could find out if his girlfriend, Xoli, was faithful to him.
He explained that he smelt a rat ever since Xoli suggested they get a blesser "for financial reasons".
As the show continued more cracks began to show in William and Xoli's relationship.
Xoli revealed that getting a blesser was a joke, but thought that William wasn't that "great" in bed.
Twitter was gobsmacked:
When ever i think I am ready to start dating again #NyanNyan keeps showing me how stressful my life can be... 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/EYIXtk0O3j— Nicole Nic Gaxela 🐦 (@GaxelaKwanda) December 19, 2017
Dating while broke just don't cut it no more #nyannyan 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3UquDJUYOZ— Kagiso (@KagisoJeff) December 19, 2017
Gawd imagine dating someone that will bring you to #Nyannyan to tell you, you don't satisfy them sexually. Yerre Jesus God me help me pic.twitter.com/PR9NDcwddQ— amànda_lioness🍑👑 (@_MishyMishie) December 19, 2017
Baby girl suggesting that a blesser be added unto their relationship for financial vibes . 😂😂😂😭 #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/v2ghoqUGBG— Didie❤ (@MissKatso_) December 19, 2017
William went to #NyanNyan to dump Xolie— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) December 19, 2017
Then she says she wasn't serious about a blesser.
Then William wants her back
But Xolie says we're done.
Ja ne 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lsJa08uGZO
He's not feeling her sexually,he's cheating,he's controlling,she wants a blesser and he still doesn't understand why they broke up #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/IoZnSM7Crb— siphosethu (@sethu_lex) December 19, 2017
But there's nothing wrong with wanting a blesser she wants to take one for the team. Akere uWilliam Akanamali 😅#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/0zDc5GJrLy— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) December 19, 2017
#nyannyan He said he doesn't feel her sexually...William banna...xoli want a Blesser😕😕 a joke babe pic.twitter.com/Zbxj4dF5kG— #TUJAY #THUG4LIFE (@jimjayjuggalos) December 19, 2017
#NyanNyan slender never get tired...Xoli want a Blesser she's tired of blessing William...He had three girlfriends pic.twitter.com/U3tu5EzwEF— #TUJAY #THUG4LIFE (@jimjayjuggalos) December 19, 2017
Obviously Xolie was joking about a blesser😂😂😂😂😂#NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/ems8fDctl7— Yashani D😄 (@Ashley_Dorothy) December 19, 2017
#nyannyan— AVHA RAMUKOSI (@Avha_Ramukosi) December 19, 2017
Yooo this guy agree that they can have a blesser to sponsor them with money pic.twitter.com/To9fujVhSU
#nyannyan I was joking when I say I want a Blesser pic.twitter.com/Q7tFElQpgJ— Pastor Sbu (@VanDerZakhe) December 19, 2017
Xoli wants a blesser for both of them😲😲 Xoli is bawwwss #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/BMyAaolRiQ— Akathathwa ngoDecember (@Nocksolo) December 19, 2017
So the girlfriend suggested that theu should get a blesser? Iyyyhhooohh #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/N1RhNRklir— uKim Khadeshiyeni we (@_uMaDube) December 19, 2017
