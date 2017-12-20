SNAPS: It was all things pink for Samkelo Ndlovu's baby shower

Actress Samkelo Ndlovu is counting down the days till she embarks on the journey of motherhood. And, she's every bit the glowing mama-to-be.

Samkelo's friends and family banded together to throw her the cutest baby shower to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her little princess.

The theme was love and the colour scheme was pink.

"It was truly a day full of love!! I couldn't ask for a better bunch of friends to share this day with. The theme was love," Samu said.

She added that she was grateful and felt incredibly blessed.

The actress surprised fans with news of pregnancy last month, when she shared a picture of her bare baby bump covered in tribal paint.

"I am thrilled to tell you how blessed we are to have been chosen to bring this miracle into the world. A true personification of God's love."

Here's a glimpse into her special day: