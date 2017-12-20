Year in Review: Pamela Nomvete makes epic TV return

2017 has been a tough year but there were certainly moments of happiness. And Pamela Nomvete's TV return is certainly a highlight.

After several years away from the spotlight, she returned to our screens in October on hit drama series, Lockdown.

Playing the part of prison boss Deborah Banda, Pamela immediately won the hearts of viewers.

Just before she made her comeback, she told TshisaLIVE that she had re-evaluated her relationship with SA.

"I never stopped acting. I just gave acting on South African screens a rest. I needed to re-evaluate my life and my relationship with this country. Being in this show at this time couldn't be more perfect."

And judging by the love she received on social media, SA was certainly glad she came back.