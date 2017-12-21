Cupid totes got these celebs this year

While we may have seen more break-ups than hook-ups this year, there was still some celebs who found love in the midst of a very tough year.

Here's a look at who won at the love game in 2017.

ZAHARA

The afro-pop musician called off her engagement to radio DJ Amaza Ntshanga and soon found love in the arms of motivational speaker Ian Sihle.

Gushing over her new bae, Zahara told TshisaLIVE how the pair had met.

"We met through a family member. He came over and the one thing I remember was that he prayed. I always wanted a praying man. We started speaking, but after a few weeks I realised that I was in love. I was scared of those feelings and told him that it was too soon. Little did I know he would take the next plane to East London to come see me. He surprised me at the door with flowers. I knew then that I just needed to embrace love and let it happen."

THEMBISA MDODA

Although she met her man two years ago on the set of Our Perfect Wedding, 2017 was the year TV presenter Thembisa Mdoda finally went public with her relationship.

After hinting at new love for weeks, Thembisa finally stepped out at the Mzansi Viewers' Choice Awards in August to confirm she was happily in love. Accepting an award, Thembisa: "Thank you to the love of my life who I met on the show. Thank you baby."

She later spilled the tea to Sowetan.

"It's the most cliched thing you will ever hear. I found love on Our Perfect Wedding. We are happy and planning a future together. It's a beautiful thing. He's a great guy. For me to find someone in the space that I work in, and who I totally fell in love with, is amazing."

TUMISHO MASHA

After separating from his wife, Zozibini, actor Tumisho Masha soon found love in the arms of Chantal Wagner.

The pair have not been shy to flaunt their romance on social media and even took a baecation together.

They have been inseparable ever since.