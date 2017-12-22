Hulisani Ravele shares lessons of finding your inner strength

TV personality Hulisani Ravele has some words of wisdom about inner-strength to share with fans. This after she needed to dig deep within herself this week to overcome being ill.

"This week has been a rough week for me health wise...So much so, that I even swayed from keeping the faith of healing myself by the power of my own tongue and my thoughts (yes, in conjunction with my meds). Whilst I was fighting the physical fight with meds & rest, I was losing the mental & spiritual one," she said on Instagram.

Hulisani said she turned to prayer which helped her get to a better frame of mind.

She shared the lessons the experience taught her with fans.