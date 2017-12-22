Hulisani Ravele shares lessons of finding your inner strength
TV personality Hulisani Ravele has some words of wisdom about inner-strength to share with fans. This after she needed to dig deep within herself this week to overcome being ill.
"This week has been a rough week for me health wise...So much so, that I even swayed from keeping the faith of healing myself by the power of my own tongue and my thoughts (yes, in conjunction with my meds). Whilst I was fighting the physical fight with meds & rest, I was losing the mental & spiritual one," she said on Instagram.
Hulisani said she turned to prayer which helped her get to a better frame of mind.
She shared the lessons the experience taught her with fans.
This week has been a rough week for me health wise...So much so, that I even swayed from keeping the faith of healing myself by the power of my own tongue and my thoughts (yes, in conjunction with my meds). Whilst I was fighting the physical fight with meds & rest, I was losing the mental & spiritual one. When you're not a sickly person usually, I personally find this defeating. I got sick & tired of being sick & tired! Late yesterday, I read a message from a friend asking me to pray for them. The message came in Sunday, I only read it yesterday afternoon. I prayed for them, strong ebile! When I was done I was like to myself: "Hawu sistas, and then? You're able to do this for others right now & not yourself? Brika bova!" 🤷🏾😂💆🏾 I started praying over myself. Texted someone, explained my health, got them to start praying over me too. As I type this at 23:48 the night before I'll post this, I am not physically 💯 yet, but best believe my mind & spirit are replenished. They are alive and very well! A few lessons here: 1. The universe, God, those who watch over us, are always always talking. You just need to be in-tune with the language they speak to you. Me reading that message today, from the friend asking me to pray for them? Universe telling me: If you can do it for others, what's stopping you from doing it for YOU! 2. Surround yourself with people who can go to war with you on a whole other level. There are fights that go way beyond your health and flesh. Tune in. When you're ready, you will see it and you will feel it. But above all, you will understand it as opposed to fearing it. 3. Remember a time when you felt gooooood! I'm talking mind, body, HEALTH, spirit, yonkinto nje! Picture that moment: what you wore, what you felt, how you felt, what you smelt. Whatever you were doing around that time that led to all that goooodness, do more of that again. And that is what the pic for this post is about. It reminds me of a time I felt goooooood. 🙌🏾 And don't get me wrong, I've been doing a whole lot of what got me there which is why I'm still there. Mara my health eng tshwere off side. 😒😷🤕 But nou, SURROUNDED baby. 🙏🏾👼🏾
