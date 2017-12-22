TshisaLIVE

'It was just creative differences'- Gigi Lamayne on leaving Mabala Noise

22 December 2017 - 09:04 By Chrizelda Kekana
Rapper Gigi Lamayne says her split with Mabala Noise is amicable.
Image: Via iinstagram

After just over a year, rapper Gigi Lamayne has parted ways with record label Mabala Noise over "creative differences".  

The rapper joined the stable along with a string of other artists including Nasty C, Major League DJz and Khanyi Mbau. 

Gigi told TshisaLIVE she wasn't leaving the label, owned by Reggie Nkabinde, due to any bad blood. 

"The split with Mabala Noise is very amicable. If people want to check, Mabala Noise also responded and gave positive vibes. We are in good standing and we will still work together in terms of me performing at some of their events and things like that. I wish them all the best."

The Ice Cream hitmaker said leaving the stable was part of a plan to grow her brand and work on her sophomore album with more creative freedom.

Gigi said the differences she had with the label couldn't be resolved because they were "creative".

"It was just a few creative differences. But it was definitely something that we couldn't fix because it was a creative difference, you know... I saw my brand going in one place and I saw my brand taking another route. So I just decided that I had to do me. It's time."

When talking about her future, the rapper said she knew exactly what she wanted to do and although some of her plans were still lacking "this or that" she was determined to make 2018 her year.

"People can expect new music and more involvement in community youth development from my foundation. Hopefully, I'll find new management, but I am putting it all to God right now and in the meantime everything concerning my brand will be handled independently."

