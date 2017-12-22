TshisaLIVE

Kwesta's spicy clapback to 'payola' suggestions is everything!

22 December 2017 - 10:08 By TshisaLIVE
Kwesta sends a tweep running for the hills with spicy clapback.
Kwesta sends a tweep running for the hills with spicy clapback.
Image: Supplied

Rapper Kwesta evidently has no time or patience to deal with negativity from naysayers. 

It's that time of the year when lists of the top played local tracks for the year are released. 

And, of course that sparks debate among fans who differ with the list. 

On Thursday,  Kwesta tweeted that according to Radio Monitor his hit track Spirit featuring Wale was the biggest song of 2017. 

Kwesta also made it along with fellow rapper AKA into the top three most played SA hip-hop tracks for 2017. 

A follower who obviously isn't a Kwesta or AKA fan accused the rappers of payola, which according to them was the reason they featured so prominently on the list. 

Kwesta was having none of it and set the person straight with a stinging reply. 

You're hired! Three important jobs Twitter did this year

The year is nearly done and Twitter users may want to pat themselves on the back for doing the most in 2017. 
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Hulisani Ravele shares lessons of finding your inner strength

TV personality Hulisani Ravele has some words of wisdom about inner-strength to share with fans. This after she needed to dig deep within herself ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Simz Ngema on Broken Vows, 2018 plans & writing a book

Actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema is excited about returning to the small screen on e.tv's Broken Vows, and has revealed that she is also writing a book.
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

'It was just creative differences'- Gigi Lamayne on leaving Mabala Noise

After just over a year, rapper Gigi Lamayne has parted ways with record label Mabala Noise over "creative differences".  
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for veteran TV star Michelle Molatlou TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I was very self conscious' - Lexi on her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Pinky Girl is coming for everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X