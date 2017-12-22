Kwesta's spicy clapback to 'payola' suggestions is everything!

Rapper Kwesta evidently has no time or patience to deal with negativity from naysayers.

It's that time of the year when lists of the top played local tracks for the year are released.

And, of course that sparks debate among fans who differ with the list.

On Thursday, Kwesta tweeted that according to Radio Monitor his hit track Spirit featuring Wale was the biggest song of 2017.

Kwesta also made it along with fellow rapper AKA into the top three most played SA hip-hop tracks for 2017.

A follower who obviously isn't a Kwesta or AKA fan accused the rappers of payola, which according to them was the reason they featured so prominently on the list.