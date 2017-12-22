TshisaLIVE

Part 1: Tshisa's top read stories in 2017

22 December 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE

Yoh, but 2017 was lit fam. And as we sit back with our Savanna (ala Zodwa style) and feast on all of gran's snacks, it's easy to forget everything that happened.

But that's why we're here! From yellow dresses, to no panties and deaths - 2017 has been a rollercoaster in the world of celebrities.

So, here's a reminder of TshisaLIVE's biggest stories in 2017. 

1 - The lady in the yellow dress that got everybody talking

Skolopad's family thought she was possessed by demons after she appeared at the Metro FM Awards in a revealing dress.

Yup, it can only be Skolopad. She made a name for herself after walking the Metro FM red carpet in a yellow dress that exposed a TON of skin. Since then she's retired from the industry, had a feud with Zodwa Wabantu and then said she would be coming out of retirement.

2 - HOT! Jay Anstey's man posts naked snap of them together

3 - Buhle Mkhize strips down for exotic vaycay

Buhle Mkhize has dominated our timelines this year. Whether she was showing off her booty, flaunting her expensive lifestyle or talking about her alleged relationship with Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba, you guys couldn't get enough of her.

 4 - OPINION: The new celeb is skipping the panties and stealing the show

Celebs like Zodwa Wabantu, Skolopad and Buhle Mkhize have dominated local headlines for over a year now with their racy dress and unfiltered views, taking turns to entertain and fascinate us like the acts in a circus many of us enjoyed going to as a kid. And like that circus, many of us can’t keep our eyes away.

5 - WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema breaks down with grief

6 - Nomzamo and Thando get naked for charity

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha, Thando 'Thabooty' Thabethe and other celebrities broke the internet with their naked pictures... all in the name of charity! As part of the annual Marie Claire naked issue, Mzansi celebrities and athletes stripped down to support charities of their choice in SA.

7 - Pictures of Emtee's manhood goes viral

8 - Veteran actor Joe Mafela has died

The 75-year-old died in a car accident at the beginning of 2017, sending shockwaves across Mzansi. The actor was hailed for his contribution to the arts and for always making fans, friends and family smile.

9 - WATCH: Simphiwe Ngema sings at Dumi Masilela's funeral

It was probably one of the most heartbreaking things to watch. Simphiwe Ngema put on her bravest face to sing a final tribute to her husband who was shot in a botched hijacking. Her courage was applauded.

10- Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself

