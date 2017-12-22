TshisaLIVE

Refilwe Modiselle hits back at 'bleaching' hate

22 December 2017 - 09:48 By Karishma Thakurdin
A social media user insulted Refilwe Modiselle.
Model Refilwe Modiselle has lifted the lid on the kind of hate she gets from social media users on a daily basis, after a person insulted her for "bleaching" her skin. 

Refilwe who has albinism shared a screenshot of the conversation she had with one follower, who called her a "b**ch". 

"WTF this b**ch bleaching her skin for? So damn disgusting," wrote the person. 

Refilwe tackled the person with a firm yet stinging reply. 

"Your mother wouldn't take lightly to a son who addresses women that way, second to that it seems you can't tell the difference between that of a bleached person's skin vs albinism. If you were not so ignorant that would have not been your first thought." 

Refilwe said she has chosen to tackle the hate head-on because it creates angry and broken people. She said she would rather educate people than turn a blind eye. 

"I'm just grateful God has made me an extremely strong woman because things like this end up creating angry, broken people because of such torment & worse....but I've chosen to educate & constantly stay in being the woman I am." 

This is the kind of hate apeech I have to deal with"(even globally).... it's nothing new. 👏 I'm just grateful God has made me an extremely strong woman because things like this end up creating angry, broken people because of such torment & worse....but I've chosen to educate & constantly stay in being the woman I am. 😍 Get educated on #Albinism dear people or you'll end up being like this douchebag. 😒 P.S I don't have to explain myself to anyone but if I kept quiet we'd still be walking around with people who feel it's ok to get away with anything not with me!!!! It's enough! #GodsBabyGirl #RefilweModiselle #Visionary #AfricasFirstSuccesfulModelWithAlbinism #TVHost #Model #MC #Speaker #VoiceOverArtist #Actress #Activist #Songbird #CNNAfricanGameChanger #OprahsPowerList2013 #TheMunroBoutiqueHotelAmbassador #GlobalSoul

A post shared by Refilwe Vanillablaq Modiselle (@refilwemodiselle) on

