TshisaLIVE

Simz Ngema on Broken Vows, 2018 plans & writing a book

22 December 2017 - 09:14 By Chrizelda Kekana
Simphiwe Ngema's debut on Broken Vows will be on January 1.
Simphiwe Ngema's debut on Broken Vows will be on January 1.
Image: Via Instagram

Actress Simphiwe 'Simz' Ngema is excited about returning to the small screen on e.tv's Broken Vows, and has revealed that she is also writing a book.

The actress told TshisaLIVE that she is looking forward to extending her range as an actress.

"Every character has challenges, it’s all about doing your research. I’m honestly just having fun with this character. It’s something I’ve never played before."

Simz, who is popular for her role on Muvhango  also shared some of her plans for the year.

"I would like to be back on screen for a longer period this year but I’m also currently producing a show which will be revealed soon, I am officially the brand ambassador for Little feet foundation, which deals with kids that have faced emotional and psychological challenges. I am also currently writing a book."

Simz shared that her character, Dudu Mkhwanazi, is a rural girl looking to make it big in the city of gold. She said she was fascinated by her "don't care attitude and her big mouth".

Since leaving Muvhango in 2015, Simz has been busy behind the scenes as a producer.

Simz also took a break from the spotlight after her husband and actor, Dumi Masilela was killed in a botched hijacking in Tembisa just over four months ago. 

She said that being back on set has been a breeze and described the team as "warm and welcoming". 

Simz will make her debut on Broken Vows on January 1 on e.tv at 6.30pm. 

Year in Review: Tumi Morake stands tall after on-air racial storm

Just three months after Tumi Morake took the hot seat as co-anchor on Jacaranda FM's breakfast show, her character was tested when a discussion about ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

DJ Zinhle's show helps woman who eats '105 slices of bread a week'

Twitter applauded DJ Zinhle's reality show after she helped a woman deal with the scars of bullying, which caused her to become an emotional eater. 
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

IN MEMES: LOL! Papa Penny says Tsonga dance is like air conditioning

Papa Penny not only offers entertainment on his reality show, but also regularly gives viewers a new perspective on things. And, this week Papa Penny ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pearl Thusi serves major sauce in 2 pictures

It's no secret that Pearl Thusi is a slay queen of note. So when she wrapped up filming for The Scorpion King earlier this week, Pearl got straight ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Pinky Girl is coming for everything!

Pinky Girl gained instant fame after featuring on Bonang's reality show, Being Bonang and now that she's tasted stardom, she wants more. 
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for veteran TV star Michelle Molatlou TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I was very self conscious' - Lexi on her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Pinky Girl is coming for everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X