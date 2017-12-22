Year in Review: Brickz guilty of rape

After years of delay, 2017 saw kwaito artist Sipho "Brickz" Ndlovu finally learnt his fate in a rape trial that captured the attention of the nation.

In July, the star was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013. Speaking after the verdict, his wife Nqobile Ndlovu told TshisaLIVE the entire situation "weighed her down".

"The situation is weighing me down. Brickz is my husband, we have been together for a long time and he is the father of my kids," she said.

In the two months between the judgment and sentencing in October, the court heard heartbreaking testimony from the victim, which was read out in court.

"It is heartbreaking that I will never be able to be proud of myself. You took away my happiness. Every night I cry and ask myself what did I ever do to you?" the victim's statement read in part.

On October 17, Brickz was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The former disgraced kwaito star's legal team immediately filed a leave to appeal the conviction and sentence, however it was denied by the magistrate.

Brickz' lawyers further signaled their intention to challenge the ruling and file a petition with the high court.

"If the high court then finds this magistrate was wrong to not grant the leave to appeal, they reverse his decision and the appeal can go ahead," said Brickz' attorney Piet du Plessis.

AWAY FROM THE COURT ROOM

In March, Brickz tried to resurrect his failing music career by reuniting with his old mentor DJ Cleo, after a public fall out several years earlier.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, DJ Cleo said that he had wanted to wait for the rape trial to conclude before working with Brickz again, but decided to head into studio again after several court postponement.

"We have a very close relationship and after the fall out he apologised. We kept in touch but I was waiting for the rape case to conclude so that we could start working. It was just taking forever," he said