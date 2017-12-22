TshisaLIVE

Year in Review: Nomzamo Mbatha goes global

22 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
There's just no stopping Nomzamo Mbatha.
Image: Via Instagram

TV personality and actress Nomzamo Mbatha cemented her place in the industry in 2017, proving that she's a force to be reckoned with. 

Nomzamo burst onto the entertainment scene with roles on Isibaya and Umlilo, and carved a name for herself with her sassy attitude, smoking-hot looks and her love for acting. 

The Nubian Princess quickly moved into the circle of Mzansi's 'it girls' and soon took all that she had to offer to a global market. 

In June, Nomzamo was selected to fly the African flag along with Pearl Thusi at the glitzy BET Awards, which took place in Los Angeles. 

Nomzamo co-hosted the International Awards stage alongside US model Eva Marcille. And, she knocked it out the park! 

Our gal's hosting skills were so impressive that just weeks later she was offered a gig to host the annual Essence Music Festival in America. 

To put that into perspective, the festival apparently attracts more than 200,000 people from around the globe to New Orleans each year, and includes an impressive line-up of internationally acclaimed musicians. 

Then just a few weeks later Nomzamo sealed a massive deal with cosmetics brand L'Oréal to become its latest brand advocate.

It's safe to say that Nomzamo totally conquered 2017!

