You're hired! Three important jobs Twitter did this year

22 December 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Bonang Matheba had to retract her memoir after she got dragged on Twitter.
The year is nearly done and Twitter users may want to pat themselves on the back for doing the most in 2017. 

There were a number of issues that united people on Twitter, most around a common cause of mocking celebs or making ordinary people famous.

The power of social media is growing every year and here are just three things that Twitter did this year to contribute to society.

Edit Bonang's book

When Bonang released her book in early July many fans expected to read juicy secrets and untold confessions. Instead they were greeted with spelling and factual errors that had many cringing. Luckily someone grabbed a marker and got to work. Soon, the book was recalled and later relaunched with all the errors corrected.

Made a hit

Aspiring musicians Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo and Mbali Sikwane were just kidding around online when they created a track called Tholukuthi Hey which was spread by their friends on Twitter. As the song soon blazed up the trends list, it captured the attention of popular DJ Euphonik.

Cue a crazy 72 hours that saw the pair go from unknown to the hottest topic in Mzansi, via TV appearances, radio interviews, studio sessions and even a dedicated concert. It was the perfect Cinderella story and Twitter was the fairy god mother.

It also helped launch the fame of socialites and dancers Skolopad and Zodwa Wabanti after pictures and videos of them at the Metro FM Music Awards and Durban July respectively went viral, and led to them becoming the hottest celebs in Mzansi for a time.

Find your father

With a slightly lower rate than Utatakho,  Twitter has become a pretty handy tool to find a long lost family member or even track down your parent. In September a Twitter user asked her followers to help her find her dad. Within days she had leads and soon tracked him down.

Now if only it could bring back lost love...

