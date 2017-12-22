You're hired! Three important jobs Twitter did this year
The year is nearly done and Twitter users may want to pat themselves on the back for doing the most in 2017.
There were a number of issues that united people on Twitter, most around a common cause of mocking celebs or making ordinary people famous.
The power of social media is growing every year and here are just three things that Twitter did this year to contribute to society.
Edit Bonang's book
When Bonang released her book in early July many fans expected to read juicy secrets and untold confessions. Instead they were greeted with spelling and factual errors that had many cringing. Luckily someone grabbed a marker and got to work. Soon, the book was recalled and later relaunched with all the errors corrected.
Made a hit
The biggest song in the cow-ntry, "Thol' ukuthi hey!". Available on pre-order from https://t.co/fOIhL1MdOy.😂🔥🔥 #Tholukuthi #TholukuthiHey pic.twitter.com/Y54XLv5RDE— Pootie Tang (@Mdudemeister) August 4, 2017
Aspiring musicians Sakhile "Killer Kau" Hlatshwayo and Mbali Sikwane were just kidding around online when they created a track called Tholukuthi Hey which was spread by their friends on Twitter. As the song soon blazed up the trends list, it captured the attention of popular DJ Euphonik.
Cue a crazy 72 hours that saw the pair go from unknown to the hottest topic in Mzansi, via TV appearances, radio interviews, studio sessions and even a dedicated concert. It was the perfect Cinderella story and Twitter was the fairy god mother.
It also helped launch the fame of socialites and dancers Skolopad and Zodwa Wabanti after pictures and videos of them at the Metro FM Music Awards and Durban July respectively went viral, and led to them becoming the hottest celebs in Mzansi for a time.
#PulseGhana— Pulse Ghana (@PulseGhana) February 26, 2017
Is her outfit a hit or a miss? 😕 #MMA16 pic.twitter.com/qMqXeyOoR4
Representing Zim at #DurbanJuly and I bumped into #ZodwaWabantu. #HandeiTione 👇 @larry_moyo @RMajongwe @TichRay @SekuruRoddie. JereraSpecial pic.twitter.com/QJlmzUJyy2— Rufaz~Jerera❤King 💞 (@Mavhure) July 1, 2017
Find your father
Katleho Molai found her dad and learnt she has six brothers and sisters who she can't wait to meet. https://t.co/eCJFgnmLNy— Reuben Goldberg (@RubyGold) September 14, 2017
With a slightly lower rate than Utatakho, Twitter has become a pretty handy tool to find a long lost family member or even track down your parent. In September a Twitter user asked her followers to help her find her dad. Within days she had leads and soon tracked him down.
Now if only it could bring back lost love...
