5 things we learnt about Cassper from his Thuto album

23 December 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest's album was his most revealing yet.
Image: via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

As rapper Cassper Nyovest has become less confrontational in his feuds with his rivals, he has often said that he would respond to beef or speculation about his private life through his music. And he did just that with his  album Thuto.

Named after his older sister, the album is his most personal to date, including several revelations about the rapper and his personal life.

Although it is filled to the brim with gems, here are just five things we learnt from the album

Cassper DID cheat on Boity?

While Boity told Mzansi that her relationship with Cassper had nothing to do with him cheating or giving other girls more attention, Cassper admitted on the track I Wasn’t Ready for You  that he "started giving the side b*tchs" her side of the bed.

He got his heart broken

Cassper once again opened up about his relationships, this time dealing with the emotions of chasing a girl only for her to choose a businessman over him. He channeled his feels into the song Destiny.

He once got angry with his dad for not buying him new shoes

Featuring the legendary Tsepo Tshola, Superman is a song dedicated to Cassper's dad. Besides being a tribute to his old man, Cassper also speaks about not growing up rich and once being angry about his dad not being able to buy him new shoes.

He was too ashamed to have friends over

Staying with the same theme, Bentley Coupe sees Cassper admit that he was once so embarrassed about being broke, he refused to have friends over at his house and instead always went to their homes.

He made half a billion for AG Mobile deal

Cassper was stunting on 100 when he flaunted a new deal with AG Mobile in 2016 and claimed on Living Good that he had made the company half a billion by associating with it.

