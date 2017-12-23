TshisaLIVE

Sorisha Naidoo loves the magic of Christmas day with family

23 December 2017 - 08:13 By TshisaLIVE
Sorisha Naidoo is ready to spend time with her loved ones.
Sorisha Naidoo is ready to spend time with her loved ones.
Image: Via Twitter

2017 saw Sorisha Naidoo step into her 40s with style and grace and after her festive (and very expensive 40th birthday party) all she wants is to do enjoy Christmas with her family and enjoy being "Santa fat" after Christmas lunch.

For her birthday, Sorisha really got spoilt.  From a limited edition Louis Vuitton bag, a birthday vacation in Mauritius at a 5-star resort & spa and a R4.8-million Aston Martin, she certainly didn't want for much.

So, Sorisha has nothing but gratitude this festive season and has shared some of her fave Christmas memories with TshisaLIVE.

TshisaLIVE: What is your best memory about the festive period?

Sorisha Naidoo: It would have to be the kitchen in the morning, preparing for Christmas lunch. Everyone assists so it has a magical element to it.

TL: Is there a family dish that no Christmas is complete without?

SN: I hope it is my thyme and garlic lamb roast and definitely my mum’s fruit cake.

TL: How fat do you feel the day after Christmas?

SN: I feel "Santa fat,"  but hey, it’s the festive season.

TL:What’s the most expensive gift you’ve ever given?

SN: Most expensive for Christmas would be a Brioni suit.

*Note: The starting price of a Brioni suit is around R85,000. And that's just the basic one.

TL: If you had to hashtag Christmas what would it be and why? 

SN: #MastercardChristmas #ChristmasIsForSharing

Complete the sentence: Christmas is… not complete without food, family, Father (The Holy Father) and fun.

Inside Sorisha Naidoo's lavish 40th & her R4.8-million gift

Outside the swanky Beverly Hills Hotel in Umhlanga, Durban sits a sexy black Aston Martin DB11, just begging to be ogled.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Here's what our local celebs were up to at the Durban July

But can you blame me for feeling just a little bit grey at Greyville?
News
5 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Tributes pour in for veteran TV star Michelle Molatlou TshisaLIVE
  2. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  3. 'I was very self conscious' - Lexi on her weight loss TshisaLIVE
  4. Pinky Girl is coming for everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X