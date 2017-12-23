Sorisha Naidoo loves the magic of Christmas day with family

2017 saw Sorisha Naidoo step into her 40s with style and grace and after her festive (and very expensive 40th birthday party) all she wants is to do enjoy Christmas with her family and enjoy being "Santa fat" after Christmas lunch.

For her birthday, Sorisha really got spoilt. From a limited edition Louis Vuitton bag, a birthday vacation in Mauritius at a 5-star resort & spa and a R4.8-million Aston Martin, she certainly didn't want for much.

So, Sorisha has nothing but gratitude this festive season and has shared some of her fave Christmas memories with TshisaLIVE.

TshisaLIVE: What is your best memory about the festive period?

Sorisha Naidoo: It would have to be the kitchen in the morning, preparing for Christmas lunch. Everyone assists so it has a magical element to it.

TL: Is there a family dish that no Christmas is complete without?

SN: I hope it is my thyme and garlic lamb roast and definitely my mum’s fruit cake.



TL: How fat do you feel the day after Christmas?

SN: I feel "Santa fat," but hey, it’s the festive season.

TL:What’s the most expensive gift you’ve ever given?

SN: Most expensive for Christmas would be a Brioni suit.

*Note: The starting price of a Brioni suit is around R85,000. And that's just the basic one.

TL: If you had to hashtag Christmas what would it be and why?

SN: #MastercardChristmas #ChristmasIsForSharing

Complete the sentence: Christmas is… not complete without food, family, Father (The Holy Father) and fun.