Year in Review: Top 3 publicity stunts of 2017

23 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Rapper Priddy Ugly and his longtime girlfriend Bontle Modiselle played everyone with their fake wedding.
Image: Via instagram

In addition to the unwelcome rise of fake news in 2017, some celebrities also played with fans' emotions this year with their public stunts, here are a few that left many touched.

From AKA and Bonang to Babes Wodumo, Mzansi celebs tested the limits of their followers by "blatantly lying" about certain things for the sake of PR.  

It became a "trend" to cause some chaos on social media and mainstream media before dropping some new music or a music video. This made it difficult for followers to tell  when their faves were being truthful or when they were just causing a raucous so that they could be "top of mind".

Although the anger was often short lived, these celebrities caused the most damage to their fan base this year:

AKA and Bonang "Break up" stunt:

Imagine the devastation across the Supermega army and B-force when they woke up to a tweet by AKA saying they (AKA and B) are over. It was a LOT!

The rapper tweeted, "sad to announce that myself & @bonang–m have broken up. We tried guys."

Just as the world paused and everyone handed each other tissues (some to celebrate and some to weep), it was revealed that the pair never broke up, instead it was just a publicity stunt to hype people up for AKA's Caiphus Song.

And, with a Gucci bag in hand... as AKA's lyrics say, it seemed all was well for the "Baddest team".

Bontle and Priddy Ugly's "wedding" stunt:

Imagine realising that you wasted your data, emojis and well wishes on a fake wedding and union, this was exactly what happened when one of Mzansi's 'it' couples pulled a stunt for a music video.

Rapper Priddy Ugly and presenter Bontle Modiselle's stunt left many shocked and disappointed. After having been together for over eight years, fans of the couple had no reason to doubt their "long overdue" nuptials. 

Fam, it wasn't even Priddy Ugly's music video (which may have made their followers feel better) instead it was the concept for Priddy Ugly's stable mate LaSauce for her wedding song I Do featuring Amanda Black. 

Fake wedding? Haai!

Babes Wodumo's "lost USB" stunt:

One Monday night as Mzansi was minding their own business, Babes Wodumo took to social media to ask fans to help her locate her lost USB.

The Wololo hitmaker said that she lost the USB with her new song on it, only to discover that the track had surfaced somewhere in Durban.

While Twitter were initially confused they couldn't help, they later mocked the musician for the entire situation. 

It later turned out that it was all a stunt for her new song (of course it featured Mampintsha) called Ganda Ganda.

