Polygamist Musa Mseleku & his wives let us into a whole new world

Businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives gave fans a front row seat into their polygamous lifestyle, which also helped create conversations around the practice.

Musa's family are the stars of 2017's hit reality show Uthando Nes'thembu, which documents their life and struggles - often with loads of drama.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Musa explained that the show was meant to expel myths that are not dealt with in the mainstream media.

Musa, MaKhulu- often referred to by Musa as MaCele- (first wife), MaYeni (second wife), MaKhumalo (third wife), and MaNgwabe (fourth wife) certainly did that with their warts-and-all series.

Reflecting on her own experience about being in a polygamist relationship, Musa's fourth wife MaNgwabe said that she was all about love.

"Sometimes women stop and ask me why or how I do it. They are baffled that I am fourth wife. I try to explain to them that I made this choice. I love Musa and I get all that I need from our relationship," she said.

As the show progressed, fans were divided over their favourite wife, with some proving more popular than others.

"We knew that people would divide into camps, but we are glad that they still loved us as a collective. I must admit, I thought MaCele would get more support because people would identify with the struggles she faces as the first wife. Like how society has made first wives feel inferior. But the people elected MaKhumalo their 'national treasure,' which is also okay because she is a great person," Musa told TshisaLIVE.

But as the first season of the show drew to an end, MaKhumalo's struggles to have children were revealed, once again allowing the family to break stereotypes and address the issue on TV.

Her battle saw fans flock to social media and YouTube to post prayers of strength to her.

"I love MaKhumalo and she is a great mother to all my children, even though she did not give birth to them. She is strong and a strong believer in God as well and we know her story touched many," said Musa.

Having made such a massive impact on viewers, Musa said the family was not done and would soon return to screens for a second season of the hit show.

"We are grateful and humbled that South Africans really took us into their homes. We achieved what we had set out to do, which is create a dialogue around a lifestyle that most people tend to judge without understanding. And, it was only the beginning," Musa said.