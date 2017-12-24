Reality TV stars that have captured Mzansi’s hearts

If you want to be famous in an instant you might want to join a reality show, several South Africans did this year and soon found themselves top of the trends list and the talk of the town.

From featuring on a family member's reality show to being a contestant on SA's hottest TV dating shows, here are just a few people who found fame thanks to reality TV.

Mdu Nyoni

Mdu will go down in Date My Family history as perhaps one of the show's most entertaining contestants. He claimed that he approached the show to find love but viewers believed that he was there to try to con the whole country with his "fake accent" and tall stories. In fact, he was dragged so badly that he eventually responded to the criticism in a lengthy set of videos.