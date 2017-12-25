Beat the Christmas bulge and get inspired by these celebs

There's no doubt that the festive season means overconsumption of food and booze for many. (Including us)

And while most of us go in with promises of not having a third helping of our gran's pie, most of the time you just can't help yourself. Ke Dezemba after all.

But if there's anyone we can rely on to motivate us, it's our fave celebs.

They might also be digging into that chicken, but you can bet they're going to sweat it out.

Fitness Bunny Sbahle Mpisane always has a challenge going on. Whether it's working those abs, toning those thighs or eating well, this curvy gal will be sure to offer you motivation this festive season.