Beat the Christmas bulge and get inspired by these celebs

25 December 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle Mpisane is ready to motivate this December.
There's no doubt that the festive season means overconsumption of food and booze for many. (Including us)

And while most of us go in with promises of not having a third helping of our gran's pie, most of the time you just can't help yourself. Ke Dezemba after all.

But if there's anyone we can rely on to motivate us, it's our fave celebs.

They might also be digging into that chicken, but you can bet they're going to sweat it out.

Fitness Bunny Sbahle Mpisane always has a challenge going on. Whether it's working those abs, toning those thighs or eating well, this curvy gal will be sure to offer you motivation this festive season.

Unathi Msengana has done the most with her body transformation and the girl knows how to work out and push her limits.

Remember that time she pushed an actual car? Like, wow. Stay away from the pie and follow Unathi for some inspiration.

AKA is a busy man, so if he can fit in gym sessions then, well, so can you.

A keen boxer and a lover of the treadmill, the Supa Mega makes sure he stays in shape wherever he is. 

Make sure this isn't you after Christmas, fam.

