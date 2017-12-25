TshisaLIVE

BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died

25 December 2017 - 19:02 By Karishma Thakurdin, Jessica Levitt, Nonhlanhla Msibi and Kyle Zeeman
Robbie Malinga has died on Christmas day.
Robbie Malinga has died on Christmas day.
Image: Supplied

TshisaLIVE can confirm veteran musician Robbie Malinga has died.

Details around his death are unclear at this stage, but his label manager Kenny Tlale confirmed that he had spoken to Malinga's wife.

"I just got confirmation that he died this afternoon. However we still need to get the finer details from his family," he said. 

The musician's manager Sipho Dube told TshisaLIVE  he was currently with Malinga's family and they would only confirm the news after a family meeting.

"I can't say anything at this stage without speaking to the family. You will need to call me tomorrow."

The veteran musician has been in-and-out of hospital over the last few months. 

He was admitted to hospital in June where he was diagnosed with anemia. 

"He has been travelling across the country for months without rest. He needs to take a break and look after himself. He is under strain but still works day in and day out," said Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj at the time.

His smash hit Insimbi launched his musical career, gaining him the respect of the industry as not only a gifted musician, but also a producer and businessman. His songs Sobabili, Mthanda and Baby Please went on to become massive musical successes, making him a household name across South Africa.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE
  2. 5 things we learnt about Cassper from his Thuto album TshisaLIVE
  3. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  4. Year in Review: Top 3 publicity stunts of 2017 TshisaLIVE
  5. SNAPS: Nomzamo, Boity & Ayanda T serve sauce in Mauritius TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
ICYMI: #ANC54 elective conference in 90 seconds
X