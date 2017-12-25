TshisaLIVE

Hulisani dishes on her Christmas plans

25 December 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Hulisani Ravele is looking forward to a Christmas with family
Image: Via Instagram

Forget the gifts and the Christmas shopping rush for Hulisani Ravele the festive season is all about spending quality time with family and  filling up food.

From a breakup to scoring radio gigs on Power FM, Hulisani has had an eventful 2017 and will be spending the holidays with her loved ones.

TshisaLIVE got the chance to discuss all things Christmas with Hulisani and found that sometimes Christmas dinner can leave you feeling like a professional sumo wrestler.

Check out what she had to say...

TshisaLIVE: What is your best memory about the festive period?

Great food and the boisterous sound of family laughter.

TshisaLIVE: Is there a family dish or meal that no Christmas is complete without?

Jelly and custard! Or a trifle of some sort.

TshisaLIVE: How fat do you feel the day after Christmas?

Remember back in the day on Big Yo when we used to have those sumo wrestling suits as one of the in-studio games? Hahaha, ja, that kind of feeling.

TshisaLIVE: What’s the most expensive gift you’ve ever given?

I don’t really buy gifts over Christmas.

TshisaLIVE : Cmplete the sentence: Christmas is…. family.

TshisaLIVE: If you had to hashtag Christmas what would it be and why?

#LeratoFela because that’s how Christmas should feel.

