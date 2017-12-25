New eye candy alert: Celebs who impressed this year!

In addition to slaying in their careers, these celebrities have shown Mzansi what it means to come in and take over. From their unbelievable skills to their sexy bodies, these young good lookin' people have made a statement this year.

Despite being relatively new or having only blown up this year...here's a list of celebs who made their mark:

1. Thuso Mbedu

This actress impressed on Isithunzi as Winnie and has an Emmy nominee under her belt to prove it!