New eye candy alert: Celebs who impressed this year!

25 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Thuso Mbedu scooped an Emmy nomination for her role on Is'Thunzi.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

In addition to slaying in their careers, these celebrities have shown Mzansi what it means to come in and take over. From their unbelievable skills to their sexy bodies, these young good lookin' people have made a statement this year.

Despite being relatively new or having only blown up this year...here's a list of celebs who made their mark:

1. Thuso Mbedu

This actress impressed on Isithunzi as Winnie and has an Emmy nominee under her belt to prove it!

2. Thabang Molaba

Male model turned actor on The Queen, proves it's possible to have the complete package. 

3. Sho Madjozi

Poet, actress and hip-hop's new cool kid. Killing the game with her fresh look and sound and making Tsonga raps cooler than it's ever been.

4. Cedric Fourie

This Skeem Saam actor oozes sex appeal without even trying and he's acting is top notch.

5. Bontle Modiselle

While this choreographer turned presenter is not entirely a new face, she introduced Mzansi to her other abilities like acting  this year.

6. Ayanda Thabethe

Ayanda did the absolute most this year bagging gigs and ambassadorships left right and center while slaying the whole time.

