New eye candy alert: Celebs who impressed this year!
In addition to slaying in their careers, these celebrities have shown Mzansi what it means to come in and take over. From their unbelievable skills to their sexy bodies, these young good lookin' people have made a statement this year.
Despite being relatively new or having only blown up this year...here's a list of celebs who made their mark:
1. Thuso Mbedu
This actress impressed on Isithunzi as Winnie and has an Emmy nominee under her belt to prove it!
Remember when I told you ima force myself out of my comfort zone and start teaching myself different things?!? Well, there it is: stretched myself (literally) and it was... Interesting to say the least. My friend and choreographer, @charlievanrooyen and myself are very proud to present to you my very first #TeachMeHowTo segment 💪🏾😛 link in bio but in case you missed it: https://youtu.be/6GX_lvNKcDg ... 💆🏾: @jabumayisela... 🎥: @mluart @thulani_viera @actorspaces... 📸: @sickpixx ... 💄: @kefentse_trish Edited myself 🙈 teaching myself how to edit as well 💪🏾😅 #TeachMeHowTo #TeachMeHowToDance #daretobedifferent #YourFitnessYourRules #StayActive
2. Thabang Molaba
Male model turned actor on The Queen, proves it's possible to have the complete package.
3. Sho Madjozi
Poet, actress and hip-hop's new cool kid. Killing the game with her fresh look and sound and making Tsonga raps cooler than it's ever been.
4. Cedric Fourie
This Skeem Saam actor oozes sex appeal without even trying and he's acting is top notch.
5. Bontle Modiselle
While this choreographer turned presenter is not entirely a new face, she introduced Mzansi to her other abilities like acting this year.
6. Ayanda Thabethe
Ayanda did the absolute most this year bagging gigs and ambassadorships left right and center while slaying the whole time.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE