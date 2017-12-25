TshisaLIVE

Robbie Malinga died at home - music label

25 December 2017 - 20:15 By Jessica Levitt

Music veteran, Robbie Malinga, was confirmed dead on Monday by his manager Sipho Dube. Malinga has been in-and-out of hospital over the last few months. He was admitted to hospital in June where he was diagnosed with anemia.

Despite being in and out of hospital this year, those close to Robbie Malinga said his death on Christmas day was still a shock.

Details around the exact circumstances of his death are still unclear, but it has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that he was at his home when he "suddenly" died.

"He has been sick and we've had to counter so many false death messages about him, but this time it is true. Nobody can believe it. He was well. He was better," said Universal Music spokesperson Dharam Sewraj.

The 47-year-old musician celebrated his birthday in style in November, explaining that after being diagnosed with anaemia earlier in the year, he was afraid of dying, but thought of his children and young wife.

"I was scared for my kids man. My kids are so spoilt. I make sure that I do everything for them. My wife as well, she's still young to have her husband die. It was scary but I'm a strong person, I am a believer," he told Sowetan.

TshisaLIVE understands that his family are holding a meeting this evening and will release an official statement tomorrow.

"He was sick but he had just been on holiday and was rested. He was performing again and had many gigs lined up," added Sewraj.

The musician, known for his hit songs Sobabili, Mthanda and Baby Please in November released a self-titles album. 

