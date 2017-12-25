TshisaLIVE

We are too content fighting each other, says Zakes Bantwini

25 December 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Zakes Bantwini says that SA has the potential to create a global superstar.
In a year where music award shows have been plagued with claims of corruption and artists have waged war on music compliers, music veteran Zakes Bantwini believes that local musicians are too distracted to push their work and brands abroad.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Zakes said that fame overshadowed talent and left the industry on a dangerous course.

"Once popularity supersedes talent something scandalous is bound to happen. I feel like too many artists today are focused too much on popularity and not on the quality of music, like 'let's just go into studio tonight and release the song and we'll make sure it trends.

"We just need to get nominated and then we will definitely win an award'. The music is gone and it's all about the fame now. People are not making music but just being loud," he added.

Zakes said South Africa had the potential to launch global superstars. 

"We are too content fighting each other and not exporting our creativity to other markets. I have tried to open opportunities for our artists and some have taken advantage of that but too many have not. We have the opportunity to launch a global star that is based in Africa but we need to work hard and not get distracted."

Despite being responsible for some of the biggest hits in Mzansi in recent years, Zakes has yet to win a South African Music Award (SAMA). He said it would have been nice to have been recognised but claimed awards were not the true indicator of an artist's talent.

"Many people think that I have a SAMA. I don't have a SAMA. I have produced a lot of very big songs but I never won a SAMA. I am not bitter about it but I feel like it would be nice to get some acknowledgement. I always say that when the SAMAs look at my album they say to themselves, 'We perhaps did the event wrong'. They missed an opportunity to award the right artist the prize he deserved,” Zakes said.

X