3 celeb couples who serve major #RelationshipGoals
There's nothing cuter than when a couple stands together to support each other or share their love for one another loud enough for the whole world to see.
Some of the biggest celebs in Mzansi have shown their love for their significant other on social media over the last year, giving us proper #RealtionshipGoals.
Just take a look at some of our faves:
Khanyi and Tebogo
The pair have been going strong after years of being together and recently steamed up social media with posts from their hot baecation. Tebogo also surprised his bae a few months later with a special birthday party. Aww.
Caster Semenya and Violet
The Olympian and her wife do everything together and it is rare to see Caster making any appearance without her wife there to support her. From athletics events to red carpets, the couple are always slaying together.
Proverb and Liesl
At first the couple tried to keep their romance away from the spotlight, but once the cat was out the bag they have not been shy to show the world that they are happily in love and will spend any spare moment together. In fact, when Proverb headed to the UK with Idols SA earlier this year, Liesl tagged along to steal some time with her guy.
