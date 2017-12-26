TshisaLIVE

3 celeb couples who serve major #RelationshipGoals

26 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Proverb and Liesl are madly in love.
Image: Via Instagram

There's nothing cuter than when a couple stands together to support each other or share their love for one another loud enough for the whole world to see.

Some of the biggest celebs in Mzansi have shown their love for their significant other on social media over the last year, giving us proper #RealtionshipGoals.

Just take a look at some of our faves: 

Khanyi and Tebogo

The pair have been going strong after years of being together and recently steamed up social media with posts from their hot baecation. Tebogo also surprised his bae a few months later with a special birthday party. Aww.

#MbauBday 🥂

Caster Semenya and Violet

The Olympian and her wife do everything together and it is rare to see Caster making any appearance without her wife there to support her. From athletics events to red carpets, the couple are always slaying together.

Proverb and Liesl

At first the couple tried to keep their romance away from the spotlight, but once the cat was out the bag they have not been shy to show the world that they are happily in love and will spend any spare moment together. In fact, when Proverb headed to the UK with  Idols SA earlier this year, Liesl tagged along to steal some time with her guy. 

'It's different this time,' says Mshoza on traditional wedding

Mshoza is enjoying newly-wedded bliss and everything that comes with being a new makoti (bride) after she traditionally tied the knot to her beau ...
TshisaLIVE
28 days ago

'Excited' Bucie calls for privacy during pregnancy

Singer Bucie has called for fans and media to respect her privacy as her and husband Nhlanhla prepare to welcome their second child together.
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

DJ Shimza wants his daughter to be proud of his legacy

Now more than ever, DJ Shimza is determined to leave a legacy that his five-year-old daughter will be proud of and his charity inspired one man show ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago
ANC Conference 2017

