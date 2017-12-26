3 celeb couples who serve major #RelationshipGoals

There's nothing cuter than when a couple stands together to support each other or share their love for one another loud enough for the whole world to see.

Some of the biggest celebs in Mzansi have shown their love for their significant other on social media over the last year, giving us proper #RealtionshipGoals.

Just take a look at some of our faves:

Khanyi and Tebogo

The pair have been going strong after years of being together and recently steamed up social media with posts from their hot baecation. Tebogo also surprised his bae a few months later with a special birthday party. Aww.