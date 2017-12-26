Five spicy celeb clapbacks that shook this year

Celebrities are among some of the most trolled people on social media, and while many of them just ignore their critics, some are clearly not to be messed with.

From Pearl Thusi to Ntando Duma and Maps Maponyane, Mzansi's most famous faces certainly know how to set some people straight.

Just take a look at these five instances where celebs had their haters running for the hills and the rest of us shook.

Maps vs the "uncultured savage"

Maps shared a screenshot of a message he had received from his mother congratulating him on a new presenting show when a follower noticed that Maps saved his mother's name as "mère" and accused him of being "disrespectful".

Maps wasn't having any of it.