Five spicy celeb clapbacks that shook this year
Celebrities are among some of the most trolled people on social media, and while many of them just ignore their critics, some are clearly not to be messed with.
From Pearl Thusi to Ntando Duma and Maps Maponyane, Mzansi's most famous faces certainly know how to set some people straight.
Just take a look at these five instances where celebs had their haters running for the hills and the rest of us shook.
Maps vs the "uncultured savage"
Maps shared a screenshot of a message he had received from his mother congratulating him on a new presenting show when a follower noticed that Maps saved his mother's name as "mère" and accused him of being "disrespectful".
Maps wasn't having any of it.
"Mère" means "Mom" or "Mama" in French - So next time check and ask your "mama" to teach you manners before o phapha; you uncultured swine. https://t.co/ETGmah98e6— Maps Maponyane (@MapsMaponyane) October 9, 2017
Nomzamo vs the dress critic
Nomzamo Mbatha became the talk of Twitter after she was accused by a fan of wearing the same dress she had worn to an event two years ago.
Nomzamo responded by not only claiming that it was a new dress but also shading the critics bank balance.
"Sis, I think we should stick to dancing and leave the customs duty paying to mama.
For the record, that one busted, dis' a new one. This trolling thing has to have rules... 1. know your tax bracket".
Khanyi vs bleaching troll
Khanyi Mbau was the host of the Diski Divas finale in October when a follower took to Twitter to suggest that Khanyi was making everything about her.
Khanyi quickly put them in their place by tweeting: "Look around, everything is about me... you are about me, b***h get carrot you can’t see".
As the follower told her to chill and "relax on the bleaching", the star hit back with a savage 1-2.
😂 funny ku bleacha Mina, Mara Kushu wena!!! Get off the heroine slima!! I am a drug don’t compete with me! Uzonya tsotsi 😂😂😂 slima esimnyama https://t.co/4zmP6aLnWA— KHANYI MBAU (@MbauReloaded) October 4, 2017
Pearl Thusi vs... well..everyone
Pearl Thusi is the queen of shade and isn't shy to insult a troll's mother in response to nasty comments. However, she nearly shut down the internet when a critic claimed that Pearl and Zinhle's friendship was filled with "fakery and pretense".
"Well- our friendship is doing way better than your brows and growing deeper than your hairline. Talk about our bodies. Our dresses. Makeup and hair. We can deal with that but when you attack our integrity & what we hold close.." she wrote.
Bonnie Mbuli vs "pervert"
Don't ever tell Bonnie that she is too old to wear mini-shorts. The TV host had a troll running for the hills after she was told to "cover up".
Stop telling women what to wear!!! pic.twitter.com/tDV7O0eW21— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) October 30, 2017
Mona Monyane vs people who take offence
Actress Mona Monyane was tired of people getting touched by her tweets and coming for her and so she took to Instagram to address her trolls head-on.
“I am a mother. I don’t have time to fight with grown people on Twitter. When someone tweets something, why do you feel the need to take that tweet and make it insult you? Did I tag you? Do I even know you? Do I know where I came from? (You’re) out here asking did I buy your TV? Did you buy my data? Did you buy my phone?” she asked.
