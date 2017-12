First she appeared on the Metro FM red carpet wearing a yellow dress that catapulted her to internet stardom.

From there, Skolopad has tried to shock with her fashion sense over and over. And although the nudity got a bit stale, her antics on red carpets still got lots of double taps.

Let's not forget her other outfits: like that time she wore wors on her dress. Oh, and when she decided to be a bee so she could "pollinate" the industry.

Thanks for keeping it real, girl!

Here's some of Skolopad's best outfits: