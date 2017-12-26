TshisaLIVE

The year Pulane claimed her throne back

26 December 2017 - 14:00 By TshisaLIVE
Pulane Lenkoe hopes her story will inspire other women.
Pulane Lenkoe hopes her story will inspire other women.
Image: Via Instagram

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe has been through most, but has managed to keep her head held high and to use her experience to inspire others. 

In October, Pulane left fans shocked when she penned a heartfelt social media statement revealing how she was allegedly assaulted at the hands of an ex-boyfriend. 

At the time Pulane shared pictures of injuries to her face and described the emotional torture she endured. 

"Funny thing is that I always considered myself to be very strong. I guess we all have our weaknesses. I allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over and over again," she said.

'This was my way of getting closure'- Pulane on alleged abuse

Pulane Lenkoe has for the first time revealed chilling details about allegedly being in an abusive romantic relationship.
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Pulane said that even though it was difficult to do so, she gathered her strength and knew that she had to save herself. 

She said that she knew if she did not leave she could end up dead. 

Pulane added that she decided to speak out because she needed closure, and hoped that her experience would inspire other women to also leave abusive relationships. 

A few months after the experience, she found love again and couldn't be happier. 

The socialite said that even though she was once told that no one would love her - she's found  the love of her life, and there's no turning back. 

EXCLUSIVE: Pulane finds love again after alleged abusive past

Pulane Lenkoe has revealed to TshisaLIVE that she has found love again and is in a happier space, after allegedly being physically and emotionally ...
TshisaLIVE
2 months ago

Baby Kairo scores her first magazine cover

At just two-years-old, AKA and Zinhle's daughter Kairo has scored her first magazine cover.
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

WATCH: Omunye music video gets lukewarm reception

After months of keeping fans in suspense, Distruction Boyz finally dropped the music video for Omunye on Friday afternoon.
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Unbreakable: Demi-Leigh talks facing criticism and her new life in NYC

From being crowned Miss SA, to having fellow contestants accuse the pageant of bias and being labelled a racist after wearing gloves while feeding ...
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago

Rhythm City's Puleng on Insta-fame, her dark place & starting a family

Rhythm City actress Tebogo Khalo has won over audiences with her spicy role as Puleng on the popular e.tv soapie but the star is determined to stay ...
TshisaLIVE
22 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Robbie Malinga died at home - music label TshisaLIVE
  3. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE
  4. Sbahle & Itumeleng Khune spark engagement rumours TshisaLIVE
  5. The celeb dictionary: 10 words celebrities invented in 2017 TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
SA cops caught on camera 2017: The good, the bad and the slick dance moves
X