The year Pulane claimed her throne back

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe has been through most, but has managed to keep her head held high and to use her experience to inspire others.

In October, Pulane left fans shocked when she penned a heartfelt social media statement revealing how she was allegedly assaulted at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.

At the time Pulane shared pictures of injuries to her face and described the emotional torture she endured.

"Funny thing is that I always considered myself to be very strong. I guess we all have our weaknesses. I allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over and over again," she said.