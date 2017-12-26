The year Pulane claimed her throne back
Socialite Pulane Lenkoe has been through most, but has managed to keep her head held high and to use her experience to inspire others.
In October, Pulane left fans shocked when she penned a heartfelt social media statement revealing how she was allegedly assaulted at the hands of an ex-boyfriend.
At the time Pulane shared pictures of injuries to her face and described the emotional torture she endured.
"Funny thing is that I always considered myself to be very strong. I guess we all have our weaknesses. I allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over and over again," she said.
Pulane said that even though it was difficult to do so, she gathered her strength and knew that she had to save herself.
She said that she knew if she did not leave she could end up dead.
Pulane added that she decided to speak out because she needed closure, and hoped that her experience would inspire other women to also leave abusive relationships.
A few months after the experience, she found love again and couldn't be happier.
The socialite said that even though she was once told that no one would love her - she's found the love of her life, and there's no turning back.
