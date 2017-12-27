TshisaLIVE

2017: The year Mgarimbe resurfaced

27 December 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Musician Mgarimbe has set the bar high for himself.
Image: Via Instagram

It can't be an easy responsibility to be the artist who has gifted the country with an unofficial national and party anthem and Mgarimbe of Sista Bethina is true testament as he attempted to reclaim his song in 2017.

Mgarimbe told TshisaLIVE earlier this year that the song now belongs to Mzansi and he heard that he is not allowed to remix the song. This after another attempt to remix Sister Bethina into a gqom song.

"The thing is Sister Bethina is not Mgarimbe's song anymore, it actually belongs to South Africans. Apparently, even I am not allowed to remix the original song so I don't know why he thinks SA will agree. But if he's brave enough to attempt it, I probably won't stop him," he said.

Sister Bethina dropped in 2006, 11 years later it remains undisputed as thee song to signify a good time. The song's popularity has seen Mgarimbe bear the title "One hit wonder", not for lack of other songs but because all his songs just don't match up to Sista Bethina.

The musician admitted that he still gets booked to come perform the 2006 song however he wants to release new music.

He revealed that he hoped to release his new album before the year ends and that his single with rapper Cassper Nyovest called Gologo No Beer had gotten a great reception.

"If everything goes according to plan, SA will have new music from me before the end of the year. But people must not worry, Sister Bethina will be a bonus track on the album," he said.

