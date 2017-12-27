Nyan'Nyan: ‘Riding camels' becomes 2017's latest buzzword

Fans of TV reality confession show Nyan'Nyan were left in stitches on Tuesday evening after a contestant on the show described lending money from loan sharks as "riding camels".

Phineas appeared on the show to confess to his girlfriend that he had cheated on her. It was his stories of having to borrow money and his claims about her denying him sex that had fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

It was as if he had started his own dictionary, calling sex "parliament" and loan sharks "camels".

It was too much for fans, who flooded social media with memes in reaction to the new vocabulary.