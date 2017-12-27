TshisaLIVE

Nyan'Nyan: ‘Riding camels' becomes 2017's latest buzzword

27 December 2017 - 09:10 By Kyle Zeeman
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana interviewed Phineas and his partner.
Nyan'Nyan host Luyanda Potwana interviewed Phineas and his partner.

Fans of TV reality confession show Nyan'Nyan were left in stitches on Tuesday evening after a contestant on the show described lending money from loan sharks as "riding camels".

Phineas appeared on the show to confess to his girlfriend that he had cheated on her. It was his stories of having to borrow money and his claims about her denying him sex that had fans rolling on the floor with laughter.

It was as if he had started his own dictionary, calling sex "parliament" and loan sharks "camels".

It was too much for fans, who flooded social media with memes in reaction to the new vocabulary. 

Fans were also left in shock when it was claimed that Phineas had cheated on his bae with three different ladies.

But the shock soon turned to laughter when he was told he should have used the energy to find a job. 

