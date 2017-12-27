Nyan'Nyan: ‘Riding camels' becomes 2017's latest buzzword
Fans of TV reality confession show Nyan'Nyan were left in stitches on Tuesday evening after a contestant on the show described lending money from loan sharks as "riding camels".
Phineas appeared on the show to confess to his girlfriend that he had cheated on her. It was his stories of having to borrow money and his claims about her denying him sex that had fans rolling on the floor with laughter.
It was as if he had started his own dictionary, calling sex "parliament" and loan sharks "camels".
It was too much for fans, who flooded social media with memes in reaction to the new vocabulary.
😂😂 "he is riding camels", a new term for using loan sharks. #NyanNyan pic.twitter.com/X0I22Kleo8— ULOYISO 💫 (@fukulloyd) December 26, 2017
Ninga gibeli ama camel this festive bazalwane 😂💀 #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/NUHTLU8IKl— Boipelo M. (@NalediYamaRube) December 26, 2017
#NyanNyan lol this is what borrowing money looks like according to this episode 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/DlQSqjAabf— kekeletso❤ (@keke_khotle) December 26, 2017
Ukugibela amakamela is another way of saying " shark loan". I am learning a lot today #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/3VYnvwS8yw— Ctrl+P (@PumezaZibi) December 26, 2017
Ukugibela kamela this is the first 😂😂 #Nyannyan pic.twitter.com/SRgHyGSwga— amànda_lioness🍑👑 (@_MishyMishie) December 26, 2017
When you're laughing at the new terms being used on #NyanNyan and then realise you'll also be "Riding Camels" come January. pic.twitter.com/W9w35A4vpz— Need HipHop Beats? (@MGExclusive) December 26, 2017
Fans were also left in shock when it was claimed that Phineas had cheated on his bae with three different ladies.
But the shock soon turned to laughter when he was told he should have used the energy to find a job.
He says she changed him from being a player yet his cheating with 3 other women #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/0JO18mSRpp— MmantepaAnnahSegooa (@MmantepaAnnah) December 26, 2017
#NyanNyan— Dzaddy_mO® (@mO_Moremi) December 26, 2017
Same energy yoy use to cheat with 3women you can use that energy to find a job🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4fXHiLiXsD
"The same energy you use to cheat with 3 women why don't you use that same energy to get a job" #nyannyan pic.twitter.com/fIZUeaHLsa— Bongekile (@Bongeh_Mbonambi) December 26, 2017
