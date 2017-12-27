South African urban contemporary gospel music is on the rise‚ thanks to among others‚ the new kid on the block‚ professional doctor turned musician Tumisang Makweya‚ also known as Dr Tumi.

According to gospel music talent scout Tshepo Nzimande and Joyous Celebration founder Lindelani Mkhize‚ having been in the industry less than three years‚ Dr Tumi has managed to influence the growth of the genre.

“He made the contemporary gospel genre better. He introduced fresh new sound and now we are seeing more artists following in his footsteps and becoming more innovative‚” said Mkhize.

While the genre is not necessary new‚ it started in the United States of America (USA) in the 70s and derived from traditional black gospel music‚ with strong influence from many forms of secular pop music and the fusion of traditional gospel music.

According to the South African Gospel Music Association‚ in South Africa it has been more of the underground movement‚ driven mostly by the charismatic movement churches and the prophetic movement‚ that has broken away from the traditional gospel music.