Somizi spoilt himself with a heck load of Louis Vuitton for his bday

27 December 2017 - 13:00 By Jessica Levitt
Somizi got all the love on his special day.
Somizi is one helluva generous guy. To himself included.

He recently celebrated his birthday and as friends and family flocked to spoil him, he made sure he spoilt himself. 

As I spoil myself.

Of course, bae was also there to show his love.

First second of my bday with the one I love the most. My smile keeper.

Friends, family, club and even Louis Vuitton made sure Somizi was spoilt.

