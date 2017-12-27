Year in Review: Remembering Lundi Tyamara

The wind stops blowing and the sun comes out. Her eyes well up and her lip is quivering.

"This last week... I wouldn't wish anyone to see him. At first he was okay. Joking. 'Why are you bringing me flowers? Do you want me to go,' he said. But then he got so skinny and weak. That picture (a leaked picture of a frail Lundi in hospital went viral ) wasn't even as bad as it got. Lundi is so small anyway, but he just dropped. And then Mboro...."

She starts shaking her head.

Well-known Pastor Mboro told the press that he had visited Lundi in hospital last week and had offered to pay for his medical expenses because he was not "satisfied" with the service at the Edenvale facility.

These comments angered the family.

"There was nothing wrong with the hospital. It would have been unwise to move him in his condition. But that hospital was fine. People just do things for the attention," says another family member.

There's long pauses between the conversations. It's around 1pm by now and still zero activity at the house. But the sentiment is repeated.

This is a family in shock. They knew Lundi was ill, but because he had fought for so long, they were hopeful that he would survive. A prayer service was held for him on the evening before his death and his family believe he held on for this.

"Something happened last night. I felt him with me. I knew that something big was about to happen. At that prayer service I knew that Lundi was either going to die soon or suddenly get well. I felt it. We all felt it. His presence was there. It's a feeling I still can't shake. Perhaps it was his farewell..."

She's shivering now and I insist that they don't have to wait with me outside. That this is their family member's funeral and they have stuff to plan. That I'm a journalist and am used to waiting in my car.

"Just come inside. We're going to start praying. Are you sure you don't want tea?"

The first set of visitors arrive at around 2pm. A bakkie is next, filled with chairs and another car is offloading packets of onions and potatoes.

Anele arrives just after 3pm with Lundi's brother.

He's got dark circles under his eyes and apologises for his state.

"I haven't even brushed my teeth. Can I come to you now? I just have to speak to the funeral guys. I just saw Lundi's body.... I.... just... saw...," he turns his head and walks away before the sentence is finished.

Lundi's brother is biting back tears as he explains that he saw his brother the day before he died at 3:30pm for the last time.

"I never expected it. May he rest in peace," he says, biting his lip and looking to the floor.

We're in the garage and suddenly there's a hive of activity.

Women are cleaning pots and peeling carrots while guests walk out the house with plates full of chicken and rice.

Lundi was known as the bad boy of gospel. He openly admitted to having a drug and alcohol problem and his character on stage was something his critics didn't approve of.

At 38 years old Lungi had been the tabloid darling and target.

Yet no one here cares about his problems. They've been with Lundi through it all and know him past his demons.

"I'm feeling numb. Maybe I will crack later. It doesn't feel real," says Anele.

He admits that he feels he has to be strong to make the arragements. Lundi is survived by three siblings but Anele became his 'brother' after the two started working together, and Anele produced his music.