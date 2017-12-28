TshisaLIVE

Amanda Black: Music lives in me and takes over when I perform

28 December 2017 - 10:00 By Chrizelda Kekana
Songstress Amanda Black's music career has been a dream so far.
Songstress Amanda Black's music career has been a dream so far.
Image: Via Amanda Black/Instagram

Since the release of Amazulu, Amanda Black's shine has been unstoppable and the singer credits God's presence for the great year she's had.

With everything Amanda has achieved as a musician, it hard to believe that November was her album, Amazulu's first anniversary.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE the singer shared how her journey has been.

"The journey has been incredible. There’s the ups and the downs, but man it is still surreal at times. You know when I am on stage and people are singing my songs back to me, word for word, I just wonder ‘is this me? Is this my life?' I’ve had an amazing beginning."

Amanda was first introduced to Mzansi on singing competition Idols SA but she didn't end up winning the title. She was, however, snatched up by Ambitiouz Entertainment which helped  launch her career.

Another thing Amanda's fans have praised her for is her amazing performances.

Complete with the closing of her eyes and, at times, tears, Amanda explained that something takes over when she sings and after thinking about, she's concluded that it is God.

"I thought about it and I’ve decide it is God. It's so spiritual. Like I love music and whenever I'm on stage I relive the intense emotions in the songs. I disappear into the music and sometimes I feel like it's not even me. I have concluded that it’s a higher power found only in music."

Amanda has not only dominated the airwaves since her debut album was released but she has also scored herself international recognition and local music awards.

From the BETs straight to the SAMAs, there's no doubt that the world stood up and took notice of the talent that is Amanda Black.

Opinion: Gqom! Is it still music when people just talk along to a great beat?

You know that annoying moment at the family reunion when classic songs like Weekend Special by Brenda Fassie or I Will Always Love You by Whitney ...
TshisaLIVE
1 month ago

Watch out, world! Amanda Black is gunning for BET success

Musician Amanda Black is set to fly the South African flag high when she jets off to LA later this month for the prestigious Black Entertainment ...

TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Municipality foots the bill for Babes Wodumo and Nasty C 'send-off breakfast'

The eThekwini Municipality has moved swiftly to address questions around a BET send-off breakfast it hosted on Wednesday morning in honour of Babes ...
News
6 months ago

Screams! Amanda Black get BET nod

Award-winning musician Amanda Black will be jetting off to LA later this month after being nominated for a BET Award.

TshisaLIVE
6 months ago

Bonang helped jumpstart Amanda Black's career & now they'll finally meet

In an interview on Real Talk with Anele, musician Amanda Black said that Bonang Matheba was the first person to play her hit song Amazulu on radio, ...
TshisaLIVE
7 months ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died TshisaLIVE
  2. Robbie Malinga died at home - music label TshisaLIVE
  3. Cassper has his own 'fake' #Gucci tale TshisaLIVE
  4. Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer, detail last moments TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X