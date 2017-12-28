Gospel Idols: Watch these auditions for Sfiso Ncwane’s gospel concert

Just weeks after releasing a new single from her late husband, gospel star Sfiso Ncwane, Ayanda Ncwane held auditions this week to unearth some of the country's brightest young gospel stars to perform at the Sfiso Ncwane Annual All-Star Gospel Concert to be held on New Year's Eve.

Sfiso died just over a year ago, but his legacy has continued through the music event. Ayanda previously said she was hoping to add 10 "developing" artists to the star-studded line-up for the show this year and would host an open mic audition to unearth Mzansi's next big gospel star

"We would like to give those very well deserving developing gospel artists a chance to (perform on ) our platform, (the) Annual Gospel All Stars. As Ncwane Communications we invite only artists who are at the development stage to come and audition to be featured on our Gospel All Star line-up."

Performers were asked to sing one of four songs made popular by Sfiso and brought their A-game to auditions.

Here are just some of the auditions on the day: