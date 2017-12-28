TshisaLIVE

Move over ladies, Somizi is 2017's red carpet queen

28 December 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Choreographer Somizi Mhlongo's fashion has been lit.
Image: Via Instagram

Ja, everybody always looks to Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Boity Thulo when it comes to red carpet fashion, but there's a new queen in town and he goes by the name of Somizi.

While Somizi has always been a dramatic dresser, it was 2017 that really saw his inner Diana Ross come out on several occasions.

He's also our fav awards host and, well, never lets us down.

Here's some of our best looks.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

That's it

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Happy human rights day.

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

ANC Conference 2017

