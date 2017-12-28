Move over ladies, Somizi is 2017's red carpet queen
28 December 2017 - 10:00
Ja, everybody always looks to Bonang Matheba, Nomzamo Mbatha and Boity Thulo when it comes to red carpet fashion, but there's a new queen in town and he goes by the name of Somizi.
While Somizi has always been a dramatic dresser, it was 2017 that really saw his inner Diana Ross come out on several occasions.
He's also our fav awards host and, well, never lets us down.
Here's some of our best looks.
SUNDAY TIMES FROM R56 PER MONTH Subscribe now for full
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE