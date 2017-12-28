Remembering the departed with extravagant tombstones

This year saw the rise of the extravagant tombstone trend, which took the statement "going out with a bang" to a whole new level.

Everyone has the right to a dignified funeral and deserves to have a tombstone that embodies the life they led. But celebrity tombstones that emerged really have set the bar high.

Joe Mafela

This year started off with Joe Mafela's flashy 'living room' tombstone that included a huge flat screen TV and a couch. The legendary actor died in March after being involved in a car accident.