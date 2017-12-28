Solange cancels SA visit, Twitter goes cray

Solange on Wednesday night confirmed that she would not be performing at her scheduled Joburg appearance at AFROPUNK due to be held on 30 and 31 December.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, she said she has been battling an illness for months.

"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me. Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."

She has vowed to come to SA to make up.

"I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways."