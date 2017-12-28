Solange cancels SA visit, Twitter goes cray
Solange on Wednesday night confirmed that she would not be performing at her scheduled Joburg appearance at AFROPUNK due to be held on 30 and 31 December.
In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, she said she has been battling an illness for months.
"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me. Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after."
She has vowed to come to SA to make up.
"I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways."
Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times... Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share... However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE. The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me... Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all. It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after. I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways. I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows. As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018. This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life... Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.
AFROPUNK, meanwhile, said it was alarmed by the "sudden news of her severe health struggles."
"Her music and spirit has been a place of great comfort and inspiration to us as a community. And of course we are incredibly saddened that she will no longer be performing at the inaugural AFROPUNK Joburg this weekend,” said AFROPUNK co-founder Matthew Morgan.
Mzansi, however, was not as kind in accepting the news.
I'm angry at @afropunk! I'm sad for Solange because she's unwell but you guys carried on promoting like you didn't know.— Nandi 🏳️🌈 (@NandiJkj) December 27, 2017
You haven't even released a statement.
Please mate. Kelela or Frank Ocean. Do not bore us. You are already have those silly as rules. We deserve better
My partner and I practiced this pose for Solange. Shook. I was so ready to join aesthetics twitter. pic.twitter.com/7VziznodpS— Lerato Mlambo (@Leighratoh) December 27, 2017
2017 had to pull one more "Fuck you" at the last minute and take away Solange. Just to make us a Popeye one more time for consistency.— Malowé (@PalesaMaloisane) December 27, 2017
Beyoncé when Solange told her she'll be performing in South Africa: pic.twitter.com/tnFJVOSLyo— FutureMaybe💕 (@DarkskinNugget) December 27, 2017
Tweep 1: but guys Solange has flu 😧— Phara Banks 👑 (@Nok2lar_H) December 27, 2017
Tweep 2: They sell Med-Lemon emakuleni mos
😭😭😭😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂LMFAOOOOOO
I won't lie and pretend like Solange wasn't the only reason I was going to AfroPunk pic.twitter.com/9ZKVhPVzDi— Dali (@palesadali) December 27, 2017
