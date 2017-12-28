Year in Review: A timeline of Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa's split
At first Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa tried to keep their romance away from the public eye, but they eventually confirmed that they were an item, and the whole of Mzansi celebrated with them.
Pearl and Robert quickly became one of much-loved celebrity couples, who served goals on a daily basis.
So, when things didn't go according to plan, fans were naturally heartbroken. Comes with being in the spotlight right?
Here's a recap of their romance:
Pearl & Robert made their first public appearance together at the annual Vodacom July last year. And, looked all sorts of loved-up.
Pearl headed to New York to work on Quantico:
A few months after their first public appearance, Pearl jetted off to New York where she was made while she filmed Quantico. She made her debut on the US drama series in September 2016.
In the months that followed Pearl often shared on social media how much she missed being away from her bae and those close to her.
A new year rolls in:
The new year got off to a rocky start for Pearl and Robert with City Press reporting in May this year that there was trouble in paradise.
The newspaper claimed the couple had gotten into a big fight while Pearl was on a trip home in SA. It appeared they made up as Pearl made sure her ring was in this picture shortly after the reports emerged.
Then Pearl shared a picture seemingly shutting down the claims:
Towards the end of the month it was announced that Quantico was not renewed for another season, and Pearl returned home to Mzansi.
On May 20, Pearl hosted a birthday party which was attended by her friends and family. That included Robert, who happily posed for pictures.
Romance in 'turmoil'
In July several well-placed sources told TshisaLIVE that the lovebirds had hit a rocky patch and the pair had been fighting a lot.
At the time of publishing that article, one insider said that they often fought but managed to find their way back to each other.
"They love hard and they fight hard. They often have fights and both of them think it's the end of the road but they manage to find their way back to each other."
The end of the road
Even though fans believed like many other couples they would work through their differences, it seems it just wasn't meant to be. In August, Robert who hardly ever spoke about his private life took to Twitter to confirm that they had split.
"I confirm the rumour & speculation that our relationship with Miss Pearl Thusi ended a few months ago.We continue to be good friends though."
Pearl and Robert have since been focusing on their individual lives and careers. Who knows. Maybe 2018 will bring new prospects of love?
