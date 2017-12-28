Year in Review: A timeline of Pearl Thusi & Robert Marawa's split

At first Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa tried to keep their romance away from the public eye, but they eventually confirmed that they were an item, and the whole of Mzansi celebrated with them.

Pearl and Robert quickly became one of much-loved celebrity couples, who served goals on a daily basis.

So, when things didn't go according to plan, fans were naturally heartbroken. Comes with being in the spotlight right?

Here's a recap of their romance:

Pearl & Robert made their first public appearance together at the annual Vodacom July last year. And, looked all sorts of loved-up.