Year in Review: Remembering Dumi Masilela

28 December 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
Late soccer player, singer and actor Dumi Masilela died in August 2017.
Late soccer player, singer and actor Dumi Masilela died in August 2017.
Image: Via Instagram

One of the most sudden and saddest deaths that shook Mzansi this year was that of talented actor and singer Dumi Masilela, who died after he was shot in botched hijacking.

Shortly after Dumi publicly declared his love and traditionally married actress Simphiwe Ngema, the 29-year-old died in August. The talented former soccer player, singer and Rhythm City actor's death left a gaping hole in the entertainment industry.

Tributes poured in as many mourned a life filled with potential that was taken too soon. Not only did Dumi steal the hearts of South Africans on the soccer pitch, but his persistence to make it in life saw him pick himself up after a car accident ended his soccer career.

After his soccer career came to an abrupt halt, he poured himself into music. This passion saw him try out for Idols SA season eight.

His bright personality and melodic voice made him a firm favourite on the singing competition. He only made it to top 18, but at that stage, SA knew he was talented and the short stint on Idols opened an unlikely door for him: acting.

But the perhaps the saddest thing about his death was the fact that he left his relatively new bride a young widow.

At the funeral, Simz took to the stage to pay an emotional tribute to her husband. After singing a worship song in his honour, Simz poured her heart out about the love they shared. 

"One of Dumi's talents was loving me effortlessly and so truly. I always say that not a lot of people get to experience what I experienced, people long for that love."

Dumi will remain in hearts of many South Africans.

