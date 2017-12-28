Year in Review: Remembering Dumi Masilela

After his soccer career came to an abrupt halt, he poured himself into music. This passion saw him try out for Idols SA season eight.

His bright personality and melodic voice made him a firm favourite on the singing competition. He only made it to top 18, but at that stage, SA knew he was talented and the short stint on Idols opened an unlikely door for him: acting.

But the perhaps the saddest thing about his death was the fact that he left his relatively new bride a young widow.

At the funeral, Simz took to the stage to pay an emotional tribute to her husband. After singing a worship song in his honour, Simz poured her heart out about the love they shared.

"One of Dumi's talents was loving me effortlessly and so truly. I always say that not a lot of people get to experience what I experienced, people long for that love."

Dumi will remain in hearts of many South Africans.