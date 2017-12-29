TshisaLIVE

3 times Ntando Duma showed off her crazy side

29 December 2017 - 12:00 By TshisaLIVE
Ntando Duma doesn't take herself too seriously.
It's no secret that Ntando Duma is all about having fun. 

And, she definitely isn't shy to show off her crazy side. 

A look through Ntando's social media pages will have you laughing for days, especially on those blue Mondays. 

Here's just 3 times that she had us in stitches: 

1. This is lolz for days

TBT😂😂😩

2. Is anybody watching? Who cares!

3. Ntando jiving with her gogo

@babes_wodumo buka leculo lethu limenzani uGogo😂👏🏾❤️ #Nazoke

