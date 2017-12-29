TshisaLIVE

Family and friends remember Robbie Malinga: Music was his joy

29 December 2017 - 13:56 By Jessica Levitt and Kyle Zeeman
Friends have gathered to pay tribute to Robbie Malinga.
Image: Kyle Zeeman

Family and friends have gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to share memories of musician Robbie Malinga.

Robbie died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year.

His friend Dodo Monamudi said that even in sadness, those who knew Robbie are still smiling.

His friend Shadrack described how music was Robbie's joy and nobody could take that away from him.

Fans, friends and family members smiled as stories of Robbie have been told.

