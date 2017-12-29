Family and friends remember Robbie Malinga: Music was his joy
Family and friends have gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to share memories of musician Robbie Malinga.
Robbie died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year.
His friend Dodo Monamudi said that even in sadness, those who knew Robbie are still smiling.
Even in sadness we are laughing and celebrating because of #RobbieMalinga - Robbie's friend Dodo Monamudi #RobbieMalingaMemorial pic.twitter.com/MQgiBjMKTM— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 29, 2017
His friend Shadrack described how music was Robbie's joy and nobody could take that away from him.
Shadrack has a huge smile on his face as he shares a story about #RobbieMalinga early success and remembers his friend #RobbieMalingaMemorial— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 29, 2017
Family members give audible sounds of agreement as #RobbieMalinga friend recounts how the star was always dedicated and determined to be a success #RobbieMalingaMemorial— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 29, 2017
"It was a wonderful time (with him). He was my brother. I am forever grateful to have known him. (To Robbie's family:) May God never forsake you. "#RobbieMalinga #RobbieMalingaMemorial— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 29, 2017
Fans, friends and family members smiled as stories of Robbie have been told.
Mourners dance along to a song by #RobbieMalinga first signing Sfiso #RobbieMalingaMemorial pic.twitter.com/AuepCqbGNN— TshisaLIVE (@TshisaLIVE) December 29, 2017
