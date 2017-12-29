TshisaLIVE

Janez says Bali is everything. He's wrong. His abs are everything

29 December 2017 - 12:01 By Jessica Levitt
Janez on vaycay in Bali.
Janez on vaycay in Bali.
Image: Instagram

Janez and his wife Juliana are in Bali on vaycay.

Being the model couple that they are (no, really. They're both models) they have been blessing us with all kinds of snaps of themselves in the bare essentials. Because, well, beach, obvs.

Boobie monster

A post shared by Janez Vermeiren (@janez_vermeiren) on

Pool days @mahatmahouse

A post shared by Janez Vermeiren (@janez_vermeiren) on

So Janez claims that Bali is everything. And we're sure it is. But from our side, at the office, eating a stale muffin, his abs are everything.

Bali is everything

A post shared by Janez Vermeiren (@janez_vermeiren) on

Chilled beach vibes with @julianavasconcelosss and @matissemotz at Echo Beach, Bali

A post shared by Janez Vermeiren (@janez_vermeiren) on

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Family reveal Robbie Malinga had pancreatic cancer, detail last moments TshisaLIVE
  2. Cassper has his own 'fake' #Gucci tale TshisaLIVE
  3. BREAKING: Robbie Malinga has died TshisaLIVE
  4. WATCH: Zodwa dancing in her bikini. Cause KeDezemba TshisaLIVE
  5. Skolopad strikes again with nude pictures TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
Take a joy ride with feel good moments of 2017
X