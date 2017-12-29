WATCH: Idols runner-up Mthokozisi writes tribute song to Robbie Malinga

Idols SA runner-up Mthokozisi Ndaba was meant to record with Robbie Malinga before the music veteran's death on Christmas day, and has now released a tribute song to the late musician to honour him.

Mthokozisi wrote the song, Uzungakhali (Don't cry), for his mentor this week and plans to release it to radio stations and on free online music services ahead of Robbie's memorial later today.

"It is a message to South Africa to not cry but to celebrate what Robbie has done for us and African music. Even though it is painful, he is telling South Africa that they must not be upset and he will try to comfort them and step into Robbie's shoes," Mthokozi's manager and friend Lwazi "Mlwazet" Mdladla told TshisaLIVE.

Lwazi said that Robbie had approached Mthokozisi to record a single due for release in February next year.

"Robbie knew about Mthokozisi even before Idols and he said that he wanted to work with him. After Idols he said again that he wanted to work with him. We were busy setting up a studio session before Robbie died and if we had known we would have organised it earlier to get the recording done in time."

He revealed that Mthokozisi was struggling to come to terms with Robbie's death.

"He was shocked at the news. For him it feels like everything he is trying to do is not coming right. He thought that he was going to win Idols and he was hurt (after he lost). We told him that he still had a bright future and could still look forward to recording with Robbie. Now he can't do the song anymore. He is taking it hard but he is getting professional help to deal with everything. It was hard for him because Robbie was like a musical father to him".

A series of videos were uploaded to Instagram on Thursday in tribute to Robbie.

