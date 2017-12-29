TshisaLIVE

WATCH LIVE: Robbie Malinga memorial at Grace Bible Church

29 December 2017 - 12:16 By Jessica Levitt
Robbie Malinga will be remembered for his humour and smile say friends and family.
Image: Instagram

Friends, family and fans have gathered at the Grace Bible Church in Soweto to pay tribute to musician Robbie Malinga.

Malinga died on Christmas day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in June this year.

His family have described how he invited his extended family to be with him on his last day.

"He called his wife and told her to dish up and eat. He then shook my hand, asked me to turn him around and that was his goodbye. He never woke up after that," his brother Bheki told TshisaLIVE.

