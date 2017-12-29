In May 2017 actor Mandla Hlatshwayo was gunned down outside a Soweto tavern after attempting to help a group of women who were being mugged. Tiso Blackstar's Jessica Levitt visited the scene of the crime and spoke to people who detailed how Mandla died a hero.

"There. Right there. He died right there. Look‚ you are standing on his blood."

She’s wearing a scarf over her hair‚ loose jeans and her eyes are bloodshot. She’s still pointing at the blood where I’m standing and she starts swaying and grabs a half-smoked cigarette out of someone’s hand. She’s drunk. It’s 2pm. Just hours before‚ she was cleaning up Mandla Hlatshwayo’s blood on the floor outside Meli’s tavern.

Small groups of people are huddled all around the pub in Pimville‚ Soweto. Some are drinking. Others are just staring at where two bullets have shattered the main glass door of the local drinking hole.

But most are just there. They don’t know what to do with themselves. They knew Mandla. They were friends with the former soapie star and later radio DJ at Jozi FM. Some of them were there on Sunday night. They heard the screams. Saw their friend rush out. Heard “bang bang bang” and heard Mandla shouting‚ then screaming until his screams became rasps and his breathing became heavy. They waited with him as the owner of the pub rushed around trying to find a pillow to put under his head.

There was panic. “Where is the ambulance?” people were screaming. “Bara is right here‚” they shouted.

And then his chest lifted up and slowly down and Mandla died.

Outside the tavern people are angry. They’re angry because this is not the first time someone has been shot in the very same street. Another man who doesn’t want to be named says he was shot about two weeks ago.

“This area used to be okay. We live here. We’ve grown up here. But now thugs are just around. It’s not safe. What are we supposed to do?"